GORHAM — Alberta Leeman was born May 10, 1915. She was the daughter of Clarence and Blanche (Luxton) Tyler.
Alberta was a lifelong resident of Gorham, N.H., and graduated from Gorham High School.
She married her husband, the late Harry Leeman who was a local machinist that worked at Brown Company in Cascade Flats.
Alberta was employed for many years at Wilfred’s Restaurant along with other local businesses.
She liked gardening and raising violets. She also enjoyed her faith in God at the Gorham Baptist Church. Both she and her husband enjoyed participating in community clubs and activities.
Alberta went missing during the summer of 1978. Her family never gave up hope that she would be found. Thanks to the efforts of the N.H. Fish and Game Department she was found and recovered in August 2021.
It is with great relief that we are able to lay her to rest back home in Gorham with her husband Harry.
Alberta is survived by her immediate family which includes: her only child, her daughter, Nancy McLain of Gilman, Vt.; three grandchildren, Stacey Carri, Gibb McLain and Roxanne McLain, all of Gilman; two great-grandchildren, Michelle Dupont of Lancaster, N.H. and Jeremiah Lawson, and his wife Becky, of Lunenburg, Vt. She is also survived by seven great-great grandchildren, Aleah, Jackson and Vance Dupont, Griffin, Dexter, Paisley and Hadley Lawson, and a great-great-great granddaughter Marlie Langlois.
There will be a graveside service at the Lary Cemetery in Gorham, on June 28, 2022, at 11 a.m..
Donations in memory of Alberta may be made to the N.H. Fish and Game Department.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St., Lancaster, N.H. 03584. For more information or to send an online condolence, go to baileyfh.net.
