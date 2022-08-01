Jeannette Morrissette obituary

Jeannette Morrissette Berlin, NH
Heaven welcomed another angel, our dear mother, Jeannette Morrissette, who sadly passed away on July 29, 2022, at the age of 89.
She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, always there when we needed her.
Jeannette had many friends and was an active member of the community in Berlin, N.H., and a life-long resident.
She graduated from Notre Dame High School, Class of 1951 and was a member of the Good Shepard Parish. Once she became an empty nester, she decided to join the workforce which included different job positions.
She worked for Silver Brothers for 15 years, Country Closet in Gorham, North Country Bank, JC Penney and Nicole’s Shoe store.
Jeannette enjoyed volunteering and participating with class reunions, chamber of commerce auctions, and was a member of T.O.P.S and greeter and concierge member of the Androscoggin Valley Hospital for many years.
She loved spending time with her family in Berlin and in Florida.
Jeannette and her late husband Ray were avid Bruins hockey fans. Her son Richard, and grandsons Jason and Kyle will never forget their grandmother attending their hockey games cheering them on with her cowbell.
Jeannette also enjoyed supporting local hockey attending many hockey games at the Notre Dame arena. It was not unusual to see her Saturday night at the Arena with her nieces and nephews.
Some of her fondest memories were having lunch with Caitlyn at AVH and going shopping together in North Conway. She was thrilled to have had the opportunity to be present at the birth of her great-granddaughter Makayla in Florida, creating a very special bond and moment in time.
The family includes her daughter Carol Couture and her husband Terry Couture of West Milan, N.H.; her son Richard Morrissette and his wife Lisa of Berlin, N.H.; grandchildren Jason Couture, Geneva, Fla., Caitlyn Morrissette of Berlin, N.H.; Kyle Morrissette of Milan, N.H.; and great-grandchild Makayla Couture, Geneva, Fla.; siblings Gerard Ouellette of Sarasota, Fla.; and Yvette and husband Stanley Plodzik of Dover, N.H.; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents Armand and Amanda Ouellette, husband Raymond D. Morrissette in 1990, her brother Norman Ouellette, and sister Muriel McGrath.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, Gorham, N.H. Interment will be in Russian City Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave. in Berlin on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Donations in her memory may be made to Senior Meals, 610 Sullivan St., Berlin, NH or to a charity of one’s choice.
Messages can be left on the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.