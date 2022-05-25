BERLIN — White Mountains Community College is expanding its summer offerings to host four youth day camps. Geared toward career exploration for middle and high school students, this year’s multiday camps will be available in a variety of topics including "Career Ed-Ventures" on June 27, "Safe Sitter" on June 29, "Veterinary Science" on July 18 and "Junior Culinary" on Aug. 1.
Tamara Roberge, WMCC’s coordinator of workforce development and community education, said: “Our summer camps are very vibrant, and we change them every year to explore a wide variety of interests. Last year’s science, technology, education and manufacturing (STEM) camp was very well attended, and all the children left with skills and an excitement for college and learning. We want to see the inspiration in young children to get an education and discover and follow their passion.”
Career Ed-Ventures camp, June 27-29, will engage students in seventh through 10th grades in critical thinking and hands-on activities at the WMCC Berlin Campus as they explore areas of criminal justice, early childhood and teacher education and human services. On the third day, Safe Sitter training will prepare sixth to eighth graders to be safe when they’re home alone, watching younger siblings or babysitting. Students learn safety skills, childcare skills, first aid and rescue skills, and life and business skills.
Veterinary Science camp, July 18-22, will engage students in grades nine through 12 who love animals, wish to work with animals or may even be considering a veterinary career. Led by a veterinarian, with guest speakers from various animal care backgrounds, this camp has a strong focus on experiential learning both at the WMCC North Conway Academic Center and through field trips. Students will explore such topics as animal behavior, basic animal first aid and medical care, anatomy, exotic animals, collecting samples and performing lab tests, administering medications, working with horses and farm animals, bandaging, and the basics of animal surgery.
Junior Culinary camp, Aug. 1-4, at the Berlin campus, will engage students in grades nine through 12 through a hands-on food production course that gives the students the opportunity to expand on the culinary and baking principles used in the modern food-service industry. The camp will cover topics in basic kitchen skills, stocks, soups and sauces, hot food techniques, basic baking skills and how to produce and serve a meal.
For more information or to sponsor a student, contact Tamara Roberge at troberge@ccsnh.edu.
White Mountains Community College is located in Berlin, with satellite campuses in Littleton and North Conway, and is one of seven colleges in the Community College System of New Hampshire. The seven community colleges in the system are committed to working with businesses throughout the state to train and retain employees to develop a robust workforce across all sectors and embraces the "65 by 25 Initiative," which calls for 65 percent of New Hampshire citizens to have some form of postsecondary education by 2025 to meet future workforce demands. For more information, go to wmcc.edu.
