LANCASTER — Weeks State Park's next talk in its summer program series, "Big Trees of Northern New England" by Kevin Martin, will be presented on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Great Room of the Summit Lodge at the park.
Do you know New Hampshire is home to five national champion "Big Trees"? These are the largest examples of their species discovered nationwide. New Hampshire hosts the largest tamarack, Carolina silverbell, pitch pine, red pine, and pin cherry in the entire United States.
Wooden boatbuilder and outdoorsman Kevin Martin, will be showing and discussing these trees as described in his new book "Big Trees of Northern New England." You will hear how he got involved with finding the trees, how lumber from similar trees is used in his boat building work, and how wildlife will use these impressive parts of our landscape.
The discussion will cover trees on public land in all parts of the state and where they are located so you can go to see them for yourself.
Martin's presentation brings you through the woods and into some cities all over the region to find these impressive living parts of our landscape. Some of the hikes include the New Hampshire's largest northern white cedars in Clarksville that have been marked by bears for generations and the horse chestnut in Portsmouth that was planted by a signer if the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
This is a free program. People are encouraged to come early and bring a picnic supper, or climb the fire tower for one of the best views north of the notches. Weeks State Park is located on the east side of Route 3, about 2 miles south of Lancaster. Carpooling is strongly suggested if possible for the events.
