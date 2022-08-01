BigTreesCovWeb.jpg

Author Kevin Martin will talk about his book “Big Trees of New Hampshire” at Weeks State Park.

LANCASTER — Weeks State Park's next talk in its summer program series, "Big Trees of Northern New England" by Kevin Martin, will be presented on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Great Room of the Summit Lodge at the park.

Do you know New Hampshire is home to five national champion "Big Trees"? These are the largest examples of their species discovered nationwide. New Hampshire hosts the largest tamarack, Carolina silverbell, pitch pine, red pine, and pin cherry in the entire United States.

