BERLIN — Tri-County Community Action Program’s (TCCAP) Homeless Intervention and Prevention Program are seeking volunteers from Berlin and the surrounding Coos County towns to participate in an important daylong project. The goal will benefit our most vulnerable community members and ultimately the community at large. We are requesting your support with completing the annual Point in Time (PIT) count for New Hampshire on Wednesday January 27, 2021. The PIT count, is a federally mandated count of the homeless population within a geographic area, which informs the national government and service providers alike on trends in homeless subpopulations, as well as overall homelessness. The idea is to gauge where more resources are needed and which programs are successful.
In order to accurately capture the number of people experiencing homelessness on this one day, we are asking for volunteers in each community. Volunteers will help complete a short and simple anonymous survey with those who are experiencing homelessness between 5 am and 8 pm on Wednesday January 27, 2021. This data will then be used to show there is a need for continued and increased homeless and housing services in the North Country.
We are grateful for your support with obtaining an accurate count of those in need of homeless services in our community. Program staff will provide volunteers with training and support.
For more information on this volunteer opportunity contact Mathieu Duclos at (603) 444-0184 x12 or email mduclos@tccap.org.
For help, contact 2-1-1 to be connected to a Homeless Intervention and Prevention Specialist and services.
More information on Homeless Intervention and Prevention Services can be found at www.tccap.org
