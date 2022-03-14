CONWAY — “I’m really excited and looking forward to the opportunity to carry on the land trust’s work.”
So said Mark Dindorf of Hart’s Location, who was named interim director Feb. 14 of the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust following the departure of William Abbott, who has gone on to work for the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation as senior philanthropy adviser for the Lakes Region and North Country after a 10-year stint as USVLT's executive director during which he was credited with many siccesses for the USVLT.
He most recently served as executive director of the Saco Headwaters Alliance, a post from which he stepped down to accept the interim directorship at USVLT.
Dindorf became involved with USVLT in 2016, serving on the board of directors and the Land Committee. In 2018, he was elected vice president of the board and appointed chair of the Land Committee and Personnel Committee.
In a statement released this week, the non-profit USVLT board hailed Dindorf, 63, as bringing "extensive organizational knowledge and experience to the position and a commitment to carry on the important work of the Land Trust, in support of its mission, strategic goals, and priorities as established by the board of directors.”
Dindorf said although he was hired as interim director due to the short advance knowledge of Abbott’s departure, he plans to be in the running for the permanent executive director post.
The USVLT board of directors is looking to open the search a few months from now and hopes to have the permanent executive director post filled by the end of the year, he said.
He said the USVLT has achieved much since being founded in 2001 and he looks forward to continuing those efforts.
He cited the success with the organization’s “20 Years and Onward” capital campaign, which led to the successful creation of the Pine Hill Community Forest in Conway and which hopes to result in the conservation of the Dundee Community Forest in Jackson by this June.
“I’m thrilled for this opportunity to build on the successful culmination of the ’20 Years and Onward’ capital campaign, and I’m excited to work with our members, donors, hardworking volunteers and staff, and all of the stakeholders who make our conservation work possible," said Dindorf.
"We are poised to move forward with several exciting land projects, including the 1,200-acre Dundee Community Forest, scheduled to close later this year,” he added.
Dundee Community Forest is scheduled to be completed in June. Fundraising for the Dundee Forest project has been completed, thanks to the capital campaign that wrapped up last fall, which included a $2.3 million Forest Legacy Grant and a $500,000 grant from New Hampshire’s Land and Community Heritage Investment Program (LCHIP).
"I look forward to meeting with community members on how they want to see the forest managed," said Dindorf.
The 20 Years & Onward Campaign also will provide funds for an expansion of Conway’s Pine Hill Community Forest. The campaign is also seeding a Capital Reserve Fund of $1 million to sustain USVLT’s future stewardship initiatives, as well as an Agricultural Fund to conserve farmland and advocate for local family-scale farms.
USVLT is currently working on 17 separate projects that will continue its track record of conserving land for community benefit. One such projects is an effort to acquire full ownership of the Jockey Cap in Fryeburg, Maine. The 16-acre parcel is currently half-owned by the town of Fryeburg tand half by a private citizen, each with an undivided interest. Once the uSVLT is able to purchase the privately owned half-interest, they plan to donate it to the town.
A longtime member of the Hart’s Location Board of Selectmen and chair of the Saco and Swift Rivers Advisory Committee that represents the towns of Hart’s Location, Bartlett, Albany and Conway, Dindorf has lived in the Mount Washington Valley since 1979. He also is a past Appalachian Mountain Club employee and former innkeeper at the Notchland Inn.
Dindorf is married to Nancy Ritger, interpretive programs manager for the Appalachian Mountain Club. They have three adult children: Arran, 31 of Valdez, Alaska; Aslyn, 29, a doctor in physical therapy at Tufts University in Boston; and Amber, 26, a math teacher in Burke, Vt.
The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization. Too learn more, go to usvlt.org or call (603) 662-0008.
