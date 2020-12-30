GORHAM — Two Gorham High seniors are spearheading an effort to thank local health-care workers for all their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For their capstone project, seniors Libby Fortin and Isobel Micucci are collecting donations to put together gift baskets for staff at Androscoggin Valley Hospital, Coos County Nursing Home, St. Vincent de Paul Nursing Home, and the offices of Coos County Family Health Services in Berlin and Gorham.
The goal is to let local health-care workers know that their sacrifices and great care in this very difficult time are not going unnoticed.
For more information or to donate contact the Gorham High School director of school counseling and advisor for the capstone program at Christine.Lemoine@sau20.org or (603) 466-2776, or reach out to Fortin and Micucci.
Gorham High requires that each senior must complete a capstone project before graduation.
Project requirements call for at least 40 hours of work, which can be done as a hands-on project, a presentation in a formal setting or a thesis paper.
