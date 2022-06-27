CONCORD — Two Berlin residents — Sean Brungot and Michael Seguin — had their names pulled in the state’s 35th annual moose hunt lottery drawing, which was held at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department in Concord on June 17.
Also among the winners was Scott Haynes of Pittsburg. All three Coos County permit winners have won a permit that allows them to take either sex.
Forty hunters whose names were selected Friday in the drawing will be officially notified by mail. A complete list of names of the 2022 winners and alternates is now posted online at huntnh.com/hunting/moose-winners.html.
Winners were selected from a pool of 6,033 applicants. In addition, 1,196 people submitted an application for a bonus point only, but were not included in the lottery. The bonus point system improves the chance of winning for each consecutive year a person has entered but is not selected. The overall odds of being drawn this year were 1 in 96 for residents and 1 in 410 for nonresidents. In addition to many New Hampshire residents, permit winners hailed from Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.
Winners are offered permits to hunt moose in a specific Wildlife Management Unit during the 2022 New Hampshire moose season, which will run for nine days, Oct. 15-23. Each permit winner is assigned to one of 13 WMUs in which they can legally hunt. Winners are allowed to enlist a guide and one friend or relative to help on the hunt as a subpermittee.
In 2021, hunters harvested 30 moose, for a statewide success rate of 73 percent. New Hampshire has held an annual moose hunt since 1988, when 75 permits were issued for a three-day hunt in the North Country.
