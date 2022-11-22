BERLIN — For nearly 15 years, the local Marine Corps League detachment has coordinated toy drives, said Dave Dubey, of the Marine Corps League Cpl. Richard Demers Detachment.
About five years ago, the Marine detachment switched to a Toys for Kids program as it better fits the city's needs.
"We don't count the total number of gifts, but we do keep a rough count of recipients. Last year, we provided gifts to approximately 240 kids. We have about 20 volunteers who participate in various parts of the campaign," he said.
Donated gifts are collected and given to families with children who may not have toys or other gifts on Christmas, including children who are in foster placements or care.
Donations are accepted in several forms. The most basic is to use the collection boxes that are in place in some of the area's businesses and other organizations. The boxes are red, with a "Toys for Kids" poster attached and they are usually located near the exits.
"Donors can simply drop new, unwrapped toys into the boxes and we will do the rest," Dubey said.
Individuals can also donate money that will be used to cover expenses and to purchase gifts to fill in the gaps (usually for older kids, including teenagers). The program is administered by the local Marine Corps League detachment and donations are tax deductible.
Checks can be made payable to "U.S. Marine Corps League" and mailed to P.O. Box 301 in Berlin, NH 03570. If requested, a written acknowledgement of the donation can be provided.
Organizations can contribute by conducting their own toy drives or by making a monetary donation. The program coordinator can be contacted at 603-503-0724 to arrange pickup or delivery of donated items and can provide a uniformed Marine Corps League member to receive a check if the donor wants to take a photo of the event.
Distribution is done by appointment only at a facility in Berlin. Distribution will again be at the former St. Joseph Church building on Third Avenue in Berlin. Family members choose toys from displays that are set up on tables and grouped by age and gender. There are limits, of course, and these are explained when the family members arrive at the distribution site. Appointments can be obtained by calling the program coordinator after Nov. 17.
