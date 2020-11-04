BERLIN — The Salvation Army of Berlin has announced that the Thanksgiving Soup Kitchen meal will still be occurring this year on Monday, Nov. 23. Due to the COVID pandemic however, things will be a little bit different.
To provide as many meals as possible and to minimize contact, all meals will be given as to-go family style. It is required that individuals or families pre-register for the meal. The number of meals available are limited, registering allows for pre-packaging meals for easy distribution. Registration will continue now through Nov. 19.
Meals must be picked up at The Salvation Army at 15 Cole St. in Berlin, at a designated pick-up time to be determined upon registering. No meals will be delivered. There will not be meals available on the day to those who do not register.
Contact the office at (603) 752-1644 Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to register. Follow "The Salvation Army of Berlin, NH" on Facebook for regular updates.
