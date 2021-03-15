Sunday is "Wayne King Pay-It-Forward Day"

ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — This Sunday, March 21 is “Wayne King Pay It Forward” day at the Gorham town common. The day is dedicated to performing acts of kindness in memory of King, who served as director of special services for SAU 20.
King passed away unexpected on Feb. 4 and his family asked that in lieu of flowers and gifts, people “perform an act of kindness or make someone’s day by sharing a smile and some laughter.”
His friends, co-workers, and students decided to take it a little further and started a Facebook page where people could look for acts to do and where people in need of an act of kindness could ask and where people could share their stories and deeds. The request to pay-it-forward in honor of King has since blossomed into a coordinated campaign with Pay It Forward cards to keep the acts going and a special day dedicated to King this Sunday, one day before what would have been his 55th birthday.
King was well liked by his students and fellow teachers and his death came as a surprise to everyone. One friend, Carolyn who did not want to give her last name, said that the Facebook page was started the night of King’s service as a way to work through the grief. She said one of the kids watching the service with her suggested establishing a Facebook page where people could share their memories and stories of King and the idea of “passing it forward.” The response, she said, has been enormous.”
“People are posting, asking for the cards from all over the state,” she said
Karen Ann Pelletier a paraprofessional who worked with Jenn Gilbert and King had an initial two thousand five hundred cards printed. On the front, the card reads, “You have received an act of kindness in honor of Wayne King. The back side of the card says “If this act of kindness, made your day, gave you hope or inspired you, please pay it forward to someone else.”
Someone matched the first order anonymously, so the site and volunteers now had five thousand cards to distribute. The site has a list of people who have requested some acts of kindness some needs such as building a ramp or fixing a door.
Jenn Gilbert, who is the co-administrator of the page along with Carolyn, said both will be at the Gorham common to pass out cards from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“We picked Sunday which is the day before king’s birthday because we felt that it would be easier for people to participate,” Gilbert said. The organizers are not asking for donations or anything but one photographer has donated five shooting sessions to be used. There are many elderly people who have not left their homes because of the virus and people are taking them things and that the social contact is being very appreciated. “Everyone of course is masked and practicing social distancing while performing these acts.”
“Wayne was a giving type of spirit,” said his wife, SAU Superintendent of Schools Julie King, “and that in the brief time that he was hospitalized he appreciated all the support he received. The pay-it -forward giving is a way of repaying that kindness.”
Julie King said that she and Wayne had been married thirty-five years. They have two grown children and a six-year-old granddaughter.
“We met when I was sixteen and he was eighteen. We started a family right away after we married when I was eighteen. After ten years we both decided to go back to school,” said his wife. Wayne King had worked for the N.H. Department of Transportation for eighteen years but “ found his true calling as an educator.”
“He never passed a child’s lemonade stand without stopping and purchasing a lemonade and he always paid more than the asked for price,” said Julie King. “We were even late for a wedding once because he had to stop for a lemonade. Wayne just loved kids.”
