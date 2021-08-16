GORHAM — The N.H. Department of Transportation is updating its 2005 State Rail Trail Plan and is holding a virtual public meeting Thursday, Aug. 18 to gather public comments.
The New Hampshire Rail Trail system has more than 360 miles of recreational trails including two sections in Coos County. Running from Gorham to Cherry Pond in Whitefield is the 18-mile Presidential Rail Trail which goes through the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge and provides great views of the Presidential Mountain range. The 7.5-mile Upper Coos Rail Trail between Colebrook and Beecher Falls, Vt., follows along the Connecticut River.
The development of the plan is being guided by a state advisory board that includes regional planning commissions, trail users, businesses, municipalities, railroads, state agencies and abutters.
The plan will:
• Update the state’s rail corridor inventory and list of trail organizations.
• Analyze the statewide economic impact of rail trails.
• Recommend a tier system for prioritizing state investments in rail-trail projects.
• Define routine and structural maintenance, identify typical costs and allocate maintenance responsibilities between state and local groups.
• Develop recommendations for a state funding mechanism to support rail-trail projects.
• Develop a template trail management agreement.
• Identify best practices for acquiring insurance for volunteer trail management groups.
• Develop recommendations for ensuring the integrity of publicly owned rail trail corridors.
• Provide a pamphlet at state information centers on the trail plan.
The University of New Hampshire is collecting data on spending associated with trail usage throughout the summer and fall.
A draft plan is expected to be ready for review in the spring of 2022 with the plan finalized in June 2022.
To access the public hearing this Thursday, the Zoom link is zoom.us/j/98167177499?pwd=ZTF0UmVxV0ROUX- VxUytrNWVzSHJUUT09 with the passcode 160640. To join by phone the dial (646)-558-8656 Webinar ID: 981 6717 7499.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.