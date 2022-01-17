GORHAM — The selectmen held a short but unusual meeting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, primarily to fill in the few remaining gaps in their budget, which is now in the process of being examined by the town budget committee.
There were two surprises.
First, the selectmen voted to present a “zero” town tax increase to the budget committee as well as to the town meeting, scheduled at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, in the Gorham Middle-High School Gym. The board voted unanimously, 3-0, to dip into the town’s Undesignated Fund Balance to avoid any municipal tax increase.
Second, selectman Adam White announced that he had decided not to run for a second full term. White was appointed by both selectmen Mike Waddell and Judy LeBlanc to fill the vacancy created when selectman Pat Lefebvre resigned his seat in August 2018.
He then ran for election in March 2019, winning a three-year seat that expires on Town Meeting Day.
Both the board members who originally had appointed him said they were sorry he had made that decision because he’s been a valuable member.
White said he realized that potential candidates needed to know a vacancy was coming up.
