PORTSMOUTH — Delta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an organization of female educators, both active and retired, announces that it is awarding a fifteen hundred dollar ($1500.00) scholarship this coming June to a female graduate who is entering the field of education. The scholarship will be sent directly to the recipient’s college upon successful completion of the first semester. Those eligible must graduate from one of the following high schools: Berlin High School, Gorham High School, Groveton High School, Colebrook Academy, Canaan High School (Canaan, VT), Littleton High School, Pittsburg High School, Profile Jr./Sr. High School, White Mountain Regional, Woodsville High School and Lisbon Regional. Applications are available in the guidance office of each school.

