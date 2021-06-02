LANCASTER — Coos County Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service is inviting everyone who lives in or loves Coos County to participate in the Local Working Groups Initiative.
If you love Coos County and are concerned with conservation issues such as erosion, long term protection of land, soil quality limitations, source water depletion, this conversation is for you.
Your voice can make an impact on funding and allocation decisions for New Hampshire Natural Resources Conservation Service programs in 2022.
The conversation will take place on Zoom, Tuesday June 8, from 5-6 p.m.
Email the Coos County Conservation District Manager at da.cccd@gmail.com for the Zoom link to attend the meeting. RSVP is appreciated by June 4.
If you need an accommodation to participate in this activity or event, contact the Coos County Conservation District Manager Whitney Lewis at (603) 788-4651 or by email at da.cccd@gmail.com by June 4.
