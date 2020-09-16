The Gorham Public Library will be holding an outdoor fundraising performance on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m., and the community is welcome to attend.
Bagpiper Tom Childs will be playing his double reed wind instrument on the Gorham Common.
Dancer Aimee Bousquet will open the concert with a contemporary dance performance.
This outdoor venue offers an opportunity for safe physical distancing. Masks and folding chairs are recommended.
Monetary donations of one’s choice will be accepted and will assist in paying for energy-efficient upgrades for the library.
The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m. Email questions to runforyou1@gmail.com.
