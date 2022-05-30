Memorial Day weekend is the start of the prime fishing season in the Mount Washington Valley. No matter what your preferred fish is, trout, bass or pickerel, this weekend has options for all these great game fish.
Trout are the No. 1 focus for the stream anglers. The Saco River has been stocked by New Hampshire Fish and Game with brook trout and brown trout. For the spin fish angler, there is no better place than the Davis Park section of the river.
The Swift River joins the Saco River here and there is prime habitat in the river for trout to lie. Tie your favorite Rooster Tail spinner to the end of your line and cast to the deeper spots in the river. Fish from the river junction down to the Route 16 bridge. You may hook into one of the large holdover brown trout in this section of the river.
For the fly angler, First Bridge Park is the stepping off point for some great angling. Downstream at the Rope Swing Pool or the Glide will have trout splashing after your flies. Tie on a Saco Caddis or a Saco Spinner as the sun sets and create a memory you won’t soon forget.
Upstream from First Bridge,the tightline nymph riffle water and catch some nice-looking brown trout. MOP flies, tactical nymphs, and beadhead nymphs will get your offering deep enough to tempt the trout.
Trout anglers who like to fish trout ponds should head to Tamworth and fish White Lake. This is a great place for anglers to take the youngsters and cast a worm under a bobber. If you have a canoe or a kayak, this will let you explore the entire lake. Trolling a Phoebe or Little Cleo will let you vary your depth to find fish.
Fly anglers can wade the lower lake and cast dry flies to eager hatchery trout. Or take out the float tube and work the southern shore from the boat launch to the drop off. The Humungous in white or black will take holdover fish once your offering reaches the correct depth.
Bass are on their spawning beds now and are super aggressive. Casting top-water lures and flies will bring tremendous strikes on your intruding lure as the bass protect their territory.
Spin anglers should think Jitterbugs and Scum Frogs. Fly anglers will do well casting big poppers or Dragon Tails. This is catch-and-release season for bass so pinch your barbs, play fish quickly and release the fish immediately. Think Pequawket Pond for fast-bass action.
A fantastic pickerel fishery can be found on Hatch Pond in Eaton. Once a trophy trout pond, the pickerel have taken over the pond and they are huge. A pickerel over 20 inches is not uncommon.
Spin casters would do well to cast an old reliable, the red and white Daredevil. Use of a wire leader is highly recommended as pickerel teeth are sharp.
Fly anglers would be wise to use a wire leader as well. Orvis makes a specialized Predator Poly Leader with titanium wire bite guard and snap to attach your fly. The Dragon Tail in white, black, or olive will bring thunderous strikes and bend your six weight fly rod into a deep arch.
Wherever you choose to wet a line this weekend, do it safely and responsibly. It’s the best way to create a memory that will last a lifetime.
Tip of the Week
If you elect to fish any of our big rivers, Saco or Androscoggin, go to usgs.govto view the most up-to-date river flow information.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
