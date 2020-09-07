MANCHESTER — In an effort to encourage more young New Hampshire residents to vote this November, Stay Work Play has announced the NH Rocks the Vote initiative.
In partnership with NH Rocks, NH Rocks the Vote is a nonpartisan campaign to encourage young people across the Granite State to first register to vote and then use their right to do so. As part of this initiative, information and resources on how to register and how to vote will be shared digitally so that young people will have the knowledge to make their voices heard this fall.
“According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, there are more than 390,000 residents aged 18 to 40 years in New Hampshire,” Stay Work Play Executive Director Will Stewart said. “We want to encourage these young people to take an active role in choosing the elected officials in Concord and Washington who create the public policies that affect them and, ultimately, their decision to stay in, or leave, New Hampshire.”
NH Rocks the Vote will kick off at 1 p.m. Wednesday with “Absentee & Me,” a webinar led by Open Democracy Action’s Organizing Fellow Sara Lobdell, who will discuss how those with health concerns regarding the pandemic can vote absentee. Lobdell will also answer questions from participants and discuss how individuals can get involved and help others safely and securely vote this fall. This webinar is open to all.
On Nov. 3, Election Day, a virtual “get out the vote” live broadcast event will begin at 12 noon with live entertainment and music, speakers, and messages from local leaders and New Hampshire voices to inspire young people to cast their vote. Viewers can enjoy the broadcast experience from the comfort of their homes and offices throughout the day.
To learn more about the initiative, register for the Absentee & Me webinar, and see the resources available, visit stayworkplay.org/nh-rocks-the-vote.
