CONCORD — There will be no regular mail delivery or retail services available on Thursday, Nov. 11, as postal employees across the state celebrate Veterans Day, but U.S. Postal Service carriers will be delivering Priority Express and other guaranteed next day services.
As one of the nation’s largest employers of veterans, the Postal Service is proud to honor the men and women who have served our country in the armed services abroad and at home and stand ready to assist them with re-entry into the workforce. Visit usps.com/careers for details.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund it’s operations.
