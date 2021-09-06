CONCORD -- The New Hampshire Department of Transportation has received multiple reports of scammers contacting New Hampshire consumers by text message, impersonating NHDOT and asking for parties to click a link and enter their personal information for a “Driver’s License Waiver Validation.”
In one reported scam, New Hampshire consumers report receiving a text message claiming that the NHDOT is introducing the “ID. me Validator.” The text message encourages the recipient to click on a link to enter information from their license in order to receive a “face verification” for “Driver’s License Waiver Validation.”
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation does not send unsolicited text messages to consumers. Any unsolicited text message that claims to be from the NHDOT is a scam. Additionally, the NHDOT does not issue driver’s licenses. Driver’s licensing is administered by the State of New Hampshire, Department of Safety, Division of Motor Vehicles.
NH Attorney General John M. Formella offers the following advice to avoid falling victim to text message scams:
• Do not reply to an unsolicited text message from someone you do not know.
• Do not click on a link contained in a text message from someone you do not know.
• Any unsolicited text message, phone call or email that claims you have won or are entitled to money or a prize should be considered to be a scam.
• Do not provide money or personal information over the phone or by email to someone you do not know.
Consumers that have questions about a text message they receive that appears to be from the NHDOT should call the State of New Hampshire Attorney General Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-468-4454 or (603) 271-3641.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.