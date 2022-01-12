MUST RUN: MLK Day Celebration Set for Monday – ‘Love Not Hate’

MANCHESTER – “Love Not Hate” is the theme for this year’s celebration of Martin Luther King Day on January 17, the 40th annual community event hosted by the Martin Luther King, Jr. Coalition.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the program has been adapted for an online format and will be available for viewing live on Zoom and via Manchester Public Television. Please check the website manchestertv.org for broadcast times; the program will appear on Channel 16.
Musician TJ Wheeler will be a special guest; other musical performances include the MLK Jr. Choir, directed by James McKim, and the Manchester High School West Jazz Band, directed by Rebecca Berger. Community members have prepared a shared reading of excerpts of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s 1957 sermon “Loving Your Enemies.”
The 2022 MLK Award winner is Sebastian Fuentes, advocate and organizer for immigrant rights, Vice-Chair of the NH Democratic Latino Caucus, and member of the Board of Directors of the NH Progressive Coalition.
The 2022 Lionel Washington Johnson Youth Awards will be presented to Ariana Metzger (first place), in grade 6 at the Newington Public School, and Drew Verweij (second place), in grade 6 at the Barrington Middle School.
“In the midst of ongoing crises – related to public health as well as the health of our democracy – it is as important as ever that we gather to build Beloved Community,” said Maxine Mosley, Chairperson of the Coalition. “We come together to nourish our shared vision for a New Hampshire that is safe, healthy and equitable for all, and to renew our commitment to the work of justice in our communities.”
Visit the Coalition’s website for the Zoom link: mlknh.org. The Celebration is free and open to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.