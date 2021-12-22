PORTLAND -- Americans who had to cancel getaways and get-togethers last year because of the pandemic are making up for lost time this holiday season. AAA is projecting that 4.25 million New Englanders - a 35 percent increase from 2020 - will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.
Nationally more than 109 million people — an almost 34 percent increase from 2020 — will travel. That dramatic bounce-back — 27.7 million more people traveling — will bring this year’s numbers to 92 percent of 2019 levels. Airlines will see a 184 percent increase from last year.
“Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still be mindful of the pandemic and the new omicron variant,” said Pat Moody, manager of public affairs for AAA Northern New England. “With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different, and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel.”
New England Holiday Travel Forecast
• AAA projects 4.25 million New Englanders will travel this Holiday season an increase of 35.1 percent.
• Automobiles: 3.73 million will travel by automobile, an increase of 25.6 percent.
• Planes: Holiday air travel is expected to increase by 187.1 percent to 433,00 leisure travelers.
• Trains, Buses, Rails and Cruise Ships: Travel across these sectors will increase by 192 percent to 95,000 passengers.
Protect yourself — and your trip
AAA urges anyone considering gathering or traveling for the holidays to consult the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. It’s essential to know requirements and recommendations based on your vaccination status, where you’re traveling from and your destination.
A trusted travel advisor can provide advice, serving as an advocate before, during and after a trip. Their extensive knowledge and expertise allow them to help travelers with questions related to travel insurance options, what destinations and attractions are open both domestically and internationally, destination-specific testing and vaccination requirements, what to do if last-minute changes to a trip are needed and much more.
AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map helps travelers understand closures, recommendations and requirements when traveling in the U.S. In addition, the CDC has an interactive map with recommendations and information about restrictions for international travel.
Masks are still required for everyone on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of U.S. public transportation and within transportation hubs such as airports and stations. The CDC also recommends everyone wear a mask indoors in public places in an area of substantial or high transmission.
More than 100 million on the roads and 6 million in the skies
Road trips remain the top mode of travel during the holidays, with over 100 million planning to head to their destinations in cars despite gas costing $1.25 per gallon more than a year ago. More than six million people are expected to travel by air, while three million people are booking buses, trains and cruises.
