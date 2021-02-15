MILAN — There will be a snow sculpting contest this Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 20 and 21, in conjunction with the town of Milan's 250th Anniversary 2021.
The contest will be held in the center of Milan Village.
There are 12 tubes to be sculpted and there are currently only four teams registered.
The contest is open to anyone who wants to participate.
Teams consist of one captain who must be at least 18 years old, and two team members.
More sculpting teams are needed. There are three money prizes for first, second and third place as well as a "People's Choice" award.
Registrations can be made online through Facebook page Milan NH 250 Celebration 2021.
