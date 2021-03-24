MILAN — Milan Village School recently was selected by First Book in partnership with Disney to receive Disney books and a read-aloud for two of their classrooms.
On March 15th, the second and third graders of Milan Village School were treated to a virtual 30-minute read aloud by a Disney VoluntEAR. In addition, each student received three free books, courtesy of Disney. And the school library received $250 worth of library books.
Disney is inspiring imagination and a lifelong love of reading, and helping to provide books to educators who serve kids in need. The principal of Milan Village School is Amy Huter. The Title One reading teacher and librarian is Tracey King.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.