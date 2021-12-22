MILAN -- On Dec. 31, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the Town of Milan will be hosting the final event in celebration of the Town’s 250th anniversary. The Town was granted Dec. 31st, 1771, and since that time has grown to be a desirable and quaint community in which to live. Now 250 years after being granted, Milan has been celebrating throughout 2021. Our final event will include a traditional “burning of the greens” bonfire, public ice skating under the lights (weather permitting), refreshments and a drawing for the last remaining Milan lap blanket at 7 p.m.
You can drop off your undecorated, used, and formerly live Christmas Tree to the stage area behind the Municipal building any time after Dec. 25, but before 3 p.m. on Dec. 31.
