BERLIN -- Due to the corona virus, the Berlin & Coos County Historical Society will not hold its first fund-raising barn sale on May 23. The Brown Company barns, on the East Milan Road, are still being organized in the event a sale is eventually held.
Items for the sales may be dropped off at the barns by first calling Ray at (603) 915- 1454 to be certain someone is there. Volunteers are socially distancing within the large expanse of the barns.
More information on the first sale will be provided when a date is chosen. Meanwhile, the Moffett House Museum & Genealogy Center, on High Street, remains closed. Notice will be given when it too re-opens.
