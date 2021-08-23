BERLIN — Brandie Guerin wants people to know there are still some Good Samaritans in the world. She knows because one returned her wallet with all her cash and credit cards included after Guerin accidently left it on a bench Bickford Park outside Family Dollar on Main Street in Berlin.
Guerin explained that earlier this month she was shopping at the discount store and after paying for her items, had stopped to double bag them for her walk home. She usually carries them in a backpack but did not have it with her this day.
She was walking back to her home on the East Side when she stopped at the Big Apple to purchase some drinks. Guerin realized she had left her wallet on the bench back at the park. But when she went back, the wallet was gone. She feared it was stolen.
“I literally had everything in my wallet,” she said, including her identification, debit and credit cards as well as a significant amount of cash.
She notified police to have them see if the store camera system had seen someone pick up her wallet. Guerin also immediately cancelled all her credit and debit cards. But the loss of the money was frustrating for the young mother. Guerin, who works as a cashier and salesperson at the Circle K store in Berlin, planned to pay bills with it.
Two weeks went by and just as she was giving up hope of ever seeing her wallet and money again, Guerin received a message on Facebook. A young girl wrote that her grandmother had found Guerin’s wallet on the bench and was trying to get in touch with her. A meeting was arranged and a thankful Guerin had her wallet back.
“Everything was still in my wallet when it was returned,” Guerin said, including the money.
“I was happy to get my wallet back,” she added.
Guerin said she thanked the Good Samaritan, who she said wished to remain anonymous. She said she also wanted the public to know that there are honest people out there because one just returned her wallet.
