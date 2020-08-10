COOS COUNTY — “Many hands make light work.” This English proverb is the foundation of a loose change fundraiser that is taking place in Coos County between Aug. 10 and 24. Anyone living in Berlin, Gorham, Errol, Dummer, Shelburne, Milan and Randolph is encouraged to take part. Unrolled coins can be brought to either the Gorham Police Department or the Berlin Fire Department between Aug. 10 and 24. Proceeds will be used by local quilters to purchase supplies to create cloth masks for local children. If you have any questions, email runforyou1@gmail.com.
Loose change fundraiser will create cloth masks for local children
