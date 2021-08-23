Local administrators learn about farm to school program

MILAN — The Androscoggin Valley Farm to School program made a presentation Wednesday at Milan Village School to several administrators from local districts in the hope of getting them to buy into the concept.
The farm-to-school program was formed with the intent of connecting farmers and local schools to make locally grown, healthy food easily accessible to students, according to information provided during the meeting.
Milan Village School Principal Amy Huter said her school started a connection with the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension service, adding that the school has had a garden project for some time. She said the garden project is great in that it teaches children to take ownership over what they are growing and, of course, allows them to eat foods they produce.
Huter said she would like to see the garden project continue to grow and expand in the future.
Recently, the school was awarded a U.S. Department of Agriculture farm-to-school grant of $39,280. Farm to School Program Coordinator Stacey Purslow said the grant is effectively a turnkey grant for the local farm-to-school program and will provide resources for other local communities as part of the Androscoggin Valley program.
Purslow said those funds would be used in part to hire a procurement coordinator to work with school food service, as well as recruit at least two teachers at each school to help create and implement the farm-to-school program at individual schools.
According to Extension Field Specialist Heidi Barker, the farm-to-school program is an outreach arm of the extension service. She said Purslow approached Barker about the project about four years ago focusing on the need in the area for such a program. Barker said Coos County regularly ranks first in the New Hampshire in food insecurity and that Berlin, in particular, has one of the highest percentages of free and reduced lunch participants in the county.
Barker said one of the goals of the program is to enhance nutrition education partnerships, which can bring significant benefits to local schools and communities. She said one of the ways this happens is by adding value to student food choices by introducing healthy and fresh local foods.
“It is really about empowering children and their families,” Barker said, referring to being able to improve residents’ lives with better and healthier food options.
Barker said in addition to Milan Village School, the program has also been working with Tri-County Community Action Program’s Head Start program on a community garden site but also wanted to expand the program into school cafeterias and enhance local product procurement programs.
Following Barker’s presentation, UNH Extension Program Assistant Jessie Paine then presented a slideshow of several projects the farm-to-school program has already completed in the area. Paine said advancement in the program’s procurement plan with local maple syrup producers who were providing syrup directly to area schools.
She also provided updates on the Head Start container garden, providing photos from the garden as it looked previously.
Due to COVID-19, Paine said the idea came about to provide students with to-go seed bags where they could grow their own vegetables at home, she also referenced a pizza garden, where students learned how to not only grow their own ingredients for pizza but also learned how to fashion ovens to cook the pizzas.
One of the other projects the program was involved in was providing sunshine breakfast baskets for students using local partners. The baskets included such items as local bread, eggs and other breakfast staples.
Paine also said that the program was able to donate a hydroponic unit to the Androscoggin Valley Hospital, which the hospital is using to grow food for their salad bar at the hospital cafeteria.
Other successes included the creation of a 4-H club for students in Milan, Dummer and Stark.
After the presentations, those in attendance were given the opportunity to discuss ideas they had to implement the program in their schools and communities. The feedback regarding the proposed program was positive, with several principals in attendance offering input on how their schools could implement the program.
Toward the end of the meeting, Paine said the program was actively seeking to relaunch its social media footprint and offered schools the opportunity to contribute to providing information and photos for that purpose.
