BERLIN — On Saturday, April 10, Northwoods Casino held its monthly leaders’ tournament. Eighteen people, all of whom placed in March’s games, competed for a chance to earn a seat at the annual championship game to be held in January 2022.
Among the March leaders were last month’s champion, Ron Pryor Sr., Mike Lefebvre, Rob Harlow, Stephanie and Louis Sotille, Gerald Brown, Jun Stile Law-As, Ron Pryor, Jr., Jason Stevens, Pauline Coulombe, Jenn Harlow, Sue White, Matt Huntington, Scott Huntington, Adam Goodrich, Ralph Cass and Clifford Hudon. Bryan Hood of Berlin emerged victorious.
Outplaying his opponents, Hood earned the April title and shared the $1648 in prize money with second place winner, Ron Pryor Sr. of Gorham; and third place winner, Matt Huntington of Lancaster.
Additionally, the American Legion Post 41 of Whitefield benefited as the licensed 501c non-profit organization of the day.
“Ultimately, that’s why we’re here” said Northwoods Game Operator Employer Robin Lavertu. “There are some great poker players in the North Woods. These folks get together to play a friendly game of cards to benefit New Hampshire charities; putting a little fun into their evenings and little extra cash in their pockets and in the donation till. It’s a win-win."
Poker tournaments are held Wednesdays at 4:15 and 5:15 p.m. and Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. Dates, buy-ins and add-ons vary, players should consult the website calendar at northwoodscasinollc.com or call (603) 723-9550 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.