CONCORD — New Hampshire Humanities Community Project Grants provide grant funds to support public humanities programs across the state.
The public humanities bring the insights and knowledge of humanities disciplines to bear on public life. Public humanities programs offer people the opportunity to interpret, question and debate new ideas while learning about the world in which we live.
New Hampshire Humanities invites non-profit organizations in the Granite State to submit proposals for humanities-based community projects. Funding is available throughout the year.
Mini-grants provide up to $2,000 in funds and applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Major grants provide up to $10,000 in funds; proposals are accepted on a quarterly basis.
New Hampshire Humanities is eager to work with new and repeat organizations, and especially encourages non-profits in northern New Hampshire, the Lakes Region, Manchester and Nashua to apply. View the Community Project Grants page on the New Hampshire Humanities website for 2021-2022 deadlines, guidelines and templates.
Proposals for mini-grants of up to $2,000 are accepted on a rolling basis. New Hampshire Humanities recommends applying at least six weeks before your program begins.
A draft proposal is not required, but applicants are encouraged to contact Agnes Burt, program manager for community project grants before submitting an application.
Proposals for major grants of up to $10,000 are accepted quarterly. New Hampshire Humanities requires that an organization submit a draft proposal at least one month before the final application. Deadlines for 2021-2022 are as follows:
Major Grant draft proposals are due March 15, June 15, Sept. 15 and Dec. 15.
Major Grant final applications are due April 15, July 15, Oct. 15, and Jan. 15, 2022.
For more information, contact Agnes Burt, program manager — community project grants, at aburt@nhhumanities.org or go to nhhumanities.org/grants.
