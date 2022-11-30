The Internal Revenue Service recently awarded $41 million in tax counseling for the elderly and volunteer income tax assistance grants to organizations that provide free federal tax return preparation.

Granite United Way was the only New Hampshire-based organization to receive VITA funding.

