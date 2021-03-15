BERLIN — SAU 3, Berlin, has announced a free childhood screening on Friday, March 26, for children between the ages of birth to 5 years of age living in Berlin.
This free screening will be held at Mini Mounties located in the Berlin Middle High School.
Appointments can be made through Thursday, March 25. Call the Special Education Office at (603) 752-5068 between the hours of 7:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. and ask to speak with Debbie or Shannon to set up an appointment.
All children and their caregivers will be screened upon entry in accordance to COVID-19 protocols. All adults are required to wear masks; children are strongly encouraged to wear masks if possible.
