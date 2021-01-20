GORHAM — The White Mountain National Forest recently welcomed new Androscoggin District Ranger Josh Sjostrom.
Sjostrom comes to the Androscoggin Ranger District from the Mother Lode Field Office of the federal Bureau of Land Management in central California, where he has served as the assistant field manager.
Prior to his service with the Bureau of Land Management, Sjostrom worked for the U.S. Forest Service for almost 15 years, beginning his federal career on the Androscoggin Ranger District of the White Mountain National Forest as a forestry technician.
“I’m very pleased to welcome Josh back to the White Mountain National Forest,” said White Mountain National Forest supervisor Derek Ibarguen. “His diverse background and leadership will be a great benefit on the district and the White Mountain National Forest.”
Sjostrom grew up in Gorham, and holds a political science degree with a minor in business administration from the University of Maine. He is an avid skier and hiker — and Red Sox fan — and looks forward to coming home to the Mount Washington Valley.
“I am excited for the opportunity to work with the talented staff of the White Mountain National Forest,” Sjostrom said. “I’m also looking forward to developing and strengthening the many valuable forest service partnerships here in the North Country.”
Sjostrom's U.S. Forest Service career also includes time as a wildland firefighterapprentice and Hotshot on the Klamath National Forest in Region 5, and as a natural resource specialist on the Eldorado National Forest where he spent almost nine years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.