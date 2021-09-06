GORHAM — Fire Chief Phil Cloutier was all smiles when he came in person before the select board on Monday, Aug. 30, to share the news that the Fire & EMS Department will receive $83,396 in federal funding from the 2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant under FEMA’s Department of Homeland Security. The town must contribute a modest 5 percent — $4,170 — in non-federal funds, bringing the total to $87,566.
The grant monies will be used to buy a power-lift system for each of the town’s ambulances, allowing EMS personnel to move heavy patients without straining their backs.
Each power load system costs $23,200. A battery-operated hydraulic stretcher is also required, at a cost of $16,000. An existing cot must also be upgraded to work with the new system, at a cost of nearly $2,000.
The grant includes funds to buy a seven-year warranty and maintenance contract for both power lift systems at a total cost of $16,618 and a similar seven-year warranty and maintenance plan for the power cot for $5,272.
This system has the potential to save EMT careers since back injuries can result in lasting and painful harm, the chief explained. It can also help speed a patient to the ER by avoiding the need to wait for extra muscle help to arrive.
The select board thanked the chief for establishing a very successful grant-writing track record.
Cloutier also announced that the Fire Department has been awarded a $2,500 grant from Eversource, allowing it to buy a new compressor to replace an aging one. All three fire trucks are kept plugged into a compressor in order to maintain their hydraulic brakes. The ambulances do not have hydraulic brakes.
Cloutier also noted that KGI Properties of Providence, R.I., plans to demolish one of the stores in the Mountain View Plaza at 491 Main St., formerly occupied by Save-A-Lot at its north end. The Plaza’s tax card only lists the total figure for the entire mall and not by its individual components, according to assessing clerk Michelle Lutz. The entire Plaza is assessed at $2,575,400.
The board also listened to a detailed slide presentation on the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire, given by Henry Herndon, who said he is now a professional energy consultant whose client is the City of Lebanon. Herndon previously worked as a circuit rider for Clean Energy NH. Melissa Elander, who has worked on energy projects for Gorham and other local communities, was also present.
A dozen municipalities, plus Cheshire County, are now members of the Coalition, Herndon said. They range in size from Nashua, Lebanon and Hanover to the small town of Harrisville, where less than 1,000 people live.
If the selectmen should decide that it would be in the town’s interest to join the Coalition, town meeting action would be required, allowing for public hearings and vetting by the budget committee.
Right now, both the governing bodies responsible for Gorham’s town- and school-owned buildings can negotiate for lower electric rates because they can easily choose not to use the dominant utility, but residences and businesses do not have a readily available mechanism, town manager Denise Vallee explained.
Some coalition communities are particularly interested in developing “green energy” options to help fight climate change, while others are more focused on cost savings, that likely will be in the eight percent range, Herndon said.
Chairman Mike Waddell noted that the Androscoggin Valley “has more production than draw,” that is, it exports more electric power that it generates on the Androscoggin River than it can use. This is also true in the Connecticut River towns of Littleton and Monroe, he said.
The board and town manager expressed their general interest the possibility of joining the Coalition and agreed to keep aware of its actions and activities.
Herndon noted that his Town Hall visit was extremely timely. It was only during the previous week on Thursday, Aug. 26, that Gov. Chris Sununu had signed two relevant bills: HB 315, that allows increased aggregation of electric customers and municipal host customer generators serving political subdivisions, and SB 91, that adopts omnibus legislation on renewable energy and utilities. Sununu held the signing ceremony with both legislators and passionate advocates in front of a solar array at the Derry Transfer Station.
In other action, the board also approved asking the state Liquor Commission to allow a beer tent to be erected during the Jigger Johnson Lumberjack Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3.
Parks Director Jeff Stewart has already signed up 21 lumberjack contestants, many of whom plan to go onto the Fryeburg Fair (Oct. 3 to 10) in Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.