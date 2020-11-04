Several recent positive test results suggest that there has been an increase in the spread of COVID-19 within the Berlin-Gorham area.
Local health, education and business leaders are working to implement a number of collaborative measures to best ensure the health and well-being of those within the community.
Taking part in the community effort are Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce, Androscoggin Valley Home Care, Androscoggin Valley Hospital, Berlin Fire Department/Emergency Management, Berlin Public Schools, the city of Berlin, Coos County Family Health Services, Coos County Nursing Home, Gorham Fire and EMS, the town of Gorham, Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility, Northern Human Services, SAU 20, Tri-County Community Action Program and White Mountains Community College.
The measures include, but are not limited to, frequent consultations of multiple stakeholders including those within local health, education and social services sectors to monitor and respond to the cluster of cases in the region, as well as expanding hours for drive-up (including rapid) COVID-19 testing at multiple locations throughout the North Country.
Such measures have helped position local health-care providers to best manage the increased cases and help identify the virus and break the transmission chain.
Beyond these measures, officials say is critical that everyone in the North Country examine their routines and ensure that the following actions are taken:
• Wear a face covering.
• Avoid large groups.
• Practice social distancing of a minimum of 6 feet.
• Avoid unnecessary travel.
• Wash hands regularly.
• Stay home from work, school or other gatherings, if not feeling well.
• If not feeling well, contact a medical provider by phone.
• Get a flu shot.
These measures are especially important to protect the older adults and/or those with underlying health conditions living in the community.
Individually and collectively, the area’s community partners note that they remain committed to the well-being of its citizens and the ongoing implementation of best practices, consultation with public health professionals, and community teamwork will help keep those in the North Country safe.
The community partners implore everyone to play an active role to best maintain the low number of COVID-19 cases in the Berlin-Gorham area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.