COOS COUNTY -- The Coos County Democratic Committee will be holding their upcoming monthly meeting via Zoom on Friday, April 16, from 6:30 – 8 p.m.
“We were very pleased with the level of participation at our recent Town and Regional caucuses. We need all Democrats to attend and participate in meetings and other activities. Voting is not enough,” said CCDC Chair Brian Bresnahan.
Topics to be discussed at the April meeting will include fundraising, legislative reports, and planning for the upcoming County caucus on May 21. With committees now in place in all three regions of the county, members will also discuss the future organizational structure and how to engage Democrats in every corner of the County.
The meeting is open to all Democratic and Independent (Undeclared) voters. Utilizing the electronic “Zoom” format makes it easy to attend. A link to register for this meeting has been posted on the CCDC website https://www.cooscountydemocrats.org/.
