Colebrook woman appointed to LCHIP board

Bridget Freudenberger was appointed to the board of directors for the N.H. Land and Community Heritage Investment Program by Governor Sununu and the Executive Council at the May 18 council meeting. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONCORD — Bridget Freudenberger of Colebrook has been appointed to the board of directors of New Hampshire’s Land and Community Heritage Investment Program.
Gov. Chris Sununu and the N.H. Executive Council made the appointment at the May 18 council meeting.
A native of New Hampshire’s North Country, Freudenberger has enjoyed a 25-year career in community banking and is employed by Bangor Savings Bank (formerly Granite Bank/First Colebrook Bank) as a vice president / commercial relationship manager.
Deeply rooted in the North Country, Freudenberger currently serves as a local coordinator of the Human Powered Recreation Value Chain Initiative, a multi-year investment to develop opportunities that will improve the outdoor recreation sector as an equitable, wealth generating, career building opportunity for the region.
She is a trustee as well as a 2020 graduate of Leadership New Hampshire, a state-wide non-profit that educates and builds a network of knowledgeable and civically-engaged leaders for New Hampshire and president and treasurer of the North Country Leadership and Commerce Alliance.
“We are very pleased to welcome Bridget to the LCHIP Board, and look forward to her contributions and perspective on issues unique to the North Country, as well as her understanding of the needs of the business community and state as a whole,” said Benjamin Wilcox, general manager at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway, and president of the LCHIP board of directors.
The N.H. Land and Community Heritage Investment Program is an independent state authority providing matching grants to municipalities and non-profits to conserve and preserve New Hampshire’s most important natural, cultural and historic resources.
Since 2000, LCHIP has provided 530 grants totaling over $54 million, helping conserve 235,000 acres of land and preserve 324 historic structures and sites in 195 of New Hampshire’s 234 communities. For more information about LCHIP, go to LCHIP.org or call (603) 224-4113.
