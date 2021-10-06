CONCORD — Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced that Timothy Nugent, 34, of Colebrook, was sentenced Sept. 27 to 40 months in federal prison for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 17, 2019, a Manchester police officer encountered Nugent standing at the open door of a car parked blocking a driveway.
Nugent said it was not his vehicle but he had permission to be in it from a friend in Colebrook. As Nugent produced the registration, the officer observed several baggies on the front passenger seat. Nugent handed the officer one of the baggies and consented to a search of his wallet. After the officer located a Suboxone tab in Nugent’s wallet and Nugent stated he did not have a prescription for Suboxone, the officer arrested Nugent. After obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle, officers discovered a box containing over 34 grams of fentanyl, a scale and bank cards, including one in Nugent’s name.
“Fentanyl continues to cause far too many deaths in New Hampshire,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “To protect our community from the threat posed by this deadly substance, we work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute the drug traffickers who are distributing fentanyl and other opioids in the Granite State.”
“Fentanyl is causing deaths in record numbers and DEA’s top priority is to aggressively pursue anyone who distributes this poison in order to profit and destroy lives,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle. “Illegal drug distribution ravages the very foundations of our families and communities so every time we take fentanyl off the streets, lives are saved. This investigation demonstrates the strength of collaborative local, state and federal law enforcement efforts in New Hampshire and our strong partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”
This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Manchester Police Department, the New Hampshire State Police, and the Colebrook Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys John S. Davis and Aaron Gingrande.
