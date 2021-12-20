Casella withdraws Dalton wetlands application and encourages an extension of its Bethlehem contract

DALTON — John Casella, chair and chief executive officer of Casella Waste Systems, Inc., has withdrawn Granite State Landfill’s application for a wetlands permit for the company’s proposed landfill in Dalton, but he said the project remains vitally important “and we intend to see it through to completion.”
In a Dec. 10 letter to Pamela Monroe, the legal unit administrator for the N.H. Department of Environmental Services, Attorney Bryan Gould said, “in light of fieldwork and reports recently requested by federal regulators as part of GSL’s forthcoming federal applications, and NHDES’ preference to coordinate application review with that of its federal counterparts, GSL is withdrawing its pending wetlands permit application ….”
His letter continues, “GSL plans to file a new wetlands permit application in 2022 contemporaneously with applications for a Section 404 permit from the Army Corps of Engineers, a Section 401 certification, and a New Hampshire Alteration of Terrain permit.”
Monroe confirmed that the withdrawal renders moot the state’s extension agreement with GSL. Under that Oct. 26 agreement, the state extended the existing permit application for another year, even though a “final hearing” had taken place in July.
In his Dec. 10 letter to the residents of Dalton, John Casella said, “This decision (to withdraw the permit) was not made lightly as it comes at a significant cost to our company, but it was made for several reasons.”
He cited the DES’ interest in coordinating its review of the permits necessary for the landfill — wetlands, alteration of terrain, air quality and other state requirements, along with the federal permits — and said it also allows the company “to take into consideration the public opinion that we have gathered, and will continue to solicit, throughout this process.”
Additionally, he said, GSL will be able to perform the additional fieldwork required by the multiple permit applications.
“We have confidence in our permitting and compliance teams, our third-party consultants, the agencies who regulate our facilities, and the process that places the interests of our customers and the communities we serve at the forefront,” Casella wrote.
He acknowledged, “Those who have opposed this project from the outset will broadcast their own viewpoint about the process and the project,” but added, “the reality is that New Hampshire will be facing a waste disposal capacity shortfall based on its current permitted capacity. Without the new landfill capacity in Dalton and recycling infrastructure in another part of the state that we have proposed, the cost to New Hampshire will be high both environmentally and economically.”
Jon Swan of Save Forest Lake responded to Casella’s letter, saying, “For two years now, public opposition against this project has been overwhelming, with property owners, citizens, town select boards, conservation commissions, state legislators, wetlands scientists, and environmental organizations from across the state, all weighing in against this project. How much public opinion and input does Mr. Casella need to gather before realizing that no one thinks his development project is a good idea?”
The landfill is slated for property adjacent to Forest Lake State Park and much of it is wetlands, important to wildlife. Another Casella landfill in the adjacent town of Bethlehem has been plagued with problems, including what is termed the state’s largest leachate spill, last May. Area residents are concerned that a new landfill so close to Forest Lake and the Ammonoosuc River could lead to widespread contamination.
They also point out that nearly half the projected solid waste going to the landfill would originate out of state and say that, without that imported waste, New Hampshire would have plenty of landfill capacity for the foreseeable future.
At a Dec, 8 meeting in Plymouth, Kevin Roy of Casella Waste Systems urged the governing board of the Pemi-Baker Solid Waste District to consider reopening its contract with North Country Environmental Services to extend it for the life of the Bethlehem landfill.
North Country Environmental Services, a Casella subsidiary, operates the landfill on a six-stage permit with annual limits on the number of cubic yards it can process. The landfill is in the sixth stage and is projected to reach its final capacity in 2026.
The Pemi-Baker Solid Waste District, which represents towns extending from Danbury to Sugar Hill, is currently under a 10-year solid waste contract with NCES that runs until April 2023.
Roy spoke of the limits imposed by the state on solid waste facilities. Noting that the Bethlehem landfill “has the stated capacity of 230,200 yards per year, which is much lower than what we typically receive from the state of New Hampshire,” Roy said NCES had to stop accepting construction and demolition material until the new year begins in January. He said the company is appealing that annual limit in hopes of being able to accept more in the future.
Roy also spoke of the “flurry of legislation” in New Hampshire relating to solid waste, including efforts opposing Granite State Landfill’s proposal to site a facility in Dalton.
Public comment at the end of the meeting focused more attention on Dalton, with Wayne Morrison of Whitefield, president of the North Country Alliance for Balance Change, asserting that a landfill there would be detrimental to the state. Beyond potentially harming Forest Lake State Park and Ammonoosuc River, Morrison said it simply is not needed to handle New Hampshire’s solid waste.
“To the extent that now more than half the trash going into some of our landfills is coming from out of state, if you’re feeling bad about your construction material not being able to go into Bethlehem, part of the reason for that is it’s being filled up with Massachusetts construction material,” he said.
Asked about arguments that the Interstate Commerce Act requires the state to accept trash from out of state, Morrison the Act applies only to businesses. He said Vermont and Maine have been discussing how government entities can operate landfills and avoid having to accept out-of-state material.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.