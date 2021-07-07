MANCHESTER — Throughout the summer, CASA of New Hampshire will offer learning and training opportunities to those interested in becoming volunteer advocates.
These information sessions and trainings will prepare new volunteers to begin providing support this fall, when the rate of reported abused and neglected children could increase substantially as students return to school.
“Over the past 16 months, CASA staff has been concerned about the impact the pandemic has had on children who’ve experienced abuse and neglect, shielded from the watchful eyes of teachers and other caregivers,” said Carolyn Cote, CASA’s communications director. “We’ve seen many instances where the stressors that challenge families, including substance misuse, mental health and domestic violence, have been amplified during the past year. We frequently see an influx of cases after the summer break, but we are bracing for the possibility of a surge in cases, as students who’ve been out of the classroom full-time for so many months return for the school year.”
Virtual information sessions are being held twice a month over the summer on Wednesdays, July 14 and 21, and Aug. 11 at 5:30 p.m. and on Aug. 25 at 12:30 p.m.
New volunteer training sessions are still being held virtually. The summer training session is a combination of daytime and evening hours, and it runs for six weeks beginning July 14. The first fall training session is daytime hours only, and it runs twice a week for five weeks beginning Sept. 13. Applications should be submitted two weeks before the first day of training to allow adequate time for the interview and acceptance process.
Those interested in learning more or becoming a volunteer can go to the volunteer menu on the CASA of New Hampshire website at casanh.org.
For 32 years, CASA of New Hampshire has provided a voice for children in New Hampshire who’ve experienced abuse or neglect by empowering a statewide network of trained volunteers to advocate on their behalf so they can thrive in safe, permanent homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.