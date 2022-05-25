BERLIN — The summer reading program at Berlin Public Library is “Oceans of Possibilities.”
Families are invited to stop by the library to pick up a registration packet, which includes all forms necessary to participate in our annual book bingo, and to attend events.
All events will be at Kelly Park, adjacent to the Library, at 10:30 a.m., unless otherwise indicated. Space is limited, so people are encouraged to register early.
All events are family friendly; book bingo is geared to children through grade 5.
Events this year will include:
July 1, 10 a.m.–noon: Opening Party at Berlin Recreation Center. Featuring Blue Ocean Society’s Ladder, the life-sized whale. Ladder is an inflatable whale is a 65-foot fin whale modeled after a real fin whale. Watch the large whale inflate, then go inside the whale for more information. Topics will include species in the Gulf of Maine, whale anatomy, adaptations and conservation. There will also be whale artifacts to see and touch.
July 5. Blue Ocean Society presents: Watersheds and Marine Debris. This is a free virtual program — watch at home. Learn about marine debris, how it harms marine life, and how it travels from land to sea through watersheds. They will talk about how long it takes various materials like plastic and metal to degrade in the ocean, and what you can do at home to lessen your effect on the environment.
July 7. The University of New Hampshire presents: Whales and Seals. How do marine mammals stay warm? How big are they? How do they eat? We will explore these questions with hands-on activities such as blubber gloves and measuring a whale.
July 8, 11 a.m.-noon. Indonesian Community Connect and the NH Toy Library Network partner with Gorham and Berlin public libraries for an Indonesian Play Day. Enjoy a bilingual book reading, Indonesian snacks, and see the traditional Angklung instrument at a family-friendly, fun outdoor event.
July 12. CLiF presents Children’s author Eric Pinder. CLiF presenters tell stories, read aloud from books, and share their love of words, reading and writing. Every child who participates chooses two books to keep from a wide selection of brand-new children’s books. Eric Pinder is the author of "If All the Animals Came Inside," "Counting Dinos," and "The Perfect Pillow," which received the 2019 New Hampshire Literary Award for Outstanding Work of Children's Literature.
July 14. New Hampshire Fish & Game presents: Freshwater Fishes of New Hampshire. Join us for an interactive presentation about New Hampshire’s freshwater fish. Learn all about the fish that live in our lakes, ponds, streams and rivers.
July 19. United States Forest Service presents: Water, water, everywhere. This interactive program about the water cycle will show us how a water droplet travels in different forms, sometimes invisible, all around the world.
July 21. Loon Preservation Committee presents: Is there anything better than seeing a loon swim by with a chick on its back in the summer? These birds are beloved by many people who spend time on New Hampshire's lakes. But loons don't always have an easy time — they face many threats while on our lakes. This presentation will cover loon biology, threats to loon survival, reproduction, and the work being done to help loons in New Hampshire.
July 28. Squam Lakes Natural Science Center presents: Aquatic Critters. Water is essential for life on our planet. From marshes and ponds to lakes and rivers, aquatic communities support an amazing array of life. Join a science center naturalist to meet three different live animals who depend on New Hampshire’s waters. Learn about their habitats, adaptations and populations.
Aug. 4, 10 a.m.–noon. Closing Party at Berlin Recreation Center with DJ Dave Duchesne. DJ Dave has been in the music entertainment business for nearly 30 years and travels all over New England. Interactive, fun and full of energy. Enjoy dance games and fun activities for all ages. DJ Dave brings the party to you.
For more information, contact Berlin Public Library’s children’s librarian, Denise Torres, at (603) 752-5210, or dtorres@berlinnh.gov.
