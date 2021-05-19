Berlin Elementary School Receives Gift of New Recess Toys

BERLIN — A member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church called to tell the administrators of the Berlin Elementary School that they had $500 to spend in support of the students and teachers, asking what their needs and wants were. They quickly responded with a list of playground supplies for each of the 23 classrooms.
The pandemic has had so many impacts on “how to do school.”
Gone are the days of sharing resources. Each classroom needs its own recess materials for students, such as sidewalk chalk, bubbles, jump ropes, nerf footballs, toy cars and beach balls.
The Our Kids Commission of the N.H. Episcopal Church granted each congregation $500 to be used in partnership with a local school. Several members of St. Barnabas Church have a strong connection to the children and teachers of Berlin, as they are either current or retired teachers themselves.
“We were thrilled to support the classroom teachers, who we believe are true heroes in our community,” said Pamela Carrier, retired fourth grade teacher. It is also a great time to provide the kids with some new toys to use on the playground, now that the weather has turned warmer.
The same amount was granted to St.Barnabas last March at the beginning of the pandemic, and the funds were used to help families in the community with food insecurity.
