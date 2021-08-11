Annual craft fair will return to North Conway next weekend

NORTH CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Craft Fair at Schouler Park in North Conway (in front of the Scenic Railroad) will be held from Aug. 21-22, Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with over 100 arts and crafts exhibitors.
Some of the arts and crafts will include porcelain pottery, wildlife photography, quilts, gourmet food items, handmade wooden spoons, many jewelry styles, metal art creations, cedarwood furniture, personal care products, soy candles, CBD products, quillows/towels, laser engraved items, stained glass, hand-painted wood/metal/mushrooms, kettle corn, homemade fudge, cribbage boards, handsome leather products, New Hampshire-made maple syrups, wood burned art, charcuterie boards, walking sticks and lots more.
Music will be provided by North River.
Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome. Admission is free.
The fair will take place rain or shine under canopies.
For more information, contact Joyce (603) 387-1510 or go to joycescraftshows.com. GPS Address: Schouler Park, 1 Norcross Circle, North Conway.
