ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — The filing period for town and school elected positions as closed and there are very few contested races and a number of positions have no candidates who have filed. Here is the list of filing by town.
Dummer
Select Person (three year term) —Eric Demers, David Dubey
Trustee of the Trust Funds (three year term) —Jessica Bailey
Zoning Board of Adjustment three year term) —David Dubey
Zoning Board of Adjustment (three year term) — Ashley Demers
Zoning Board of Adjustment (one year) — Eric Demers
Library Trustee (three year term) — No one signed up
Treasurer (one year term) — Lorna Diane Holt - Smith
Planning Board (three year term) — No one filed up
Planning Board (three year term) — No one filed up
School Board (three year term) — Meghan Doherty
School Board (two year term) — No one filed
Gorham
Select Person (three year term) — Judith LeBlanc, Reuben R Rajala
Water & Sewer Commissioner (three year term) — Roger G Goulet
Two Planning Board Members (three year term) — Reuben R. Rajala, Earl McGillicuddy, Abigail B Evankow
Library Trustee (two year term) — Nicole Eastman
Library Trustee (three year term) – Melissa Laplante
Trustee of Trust Funds (three year term) — No one filed
Two Budget Committees seats (three year term) — No one filed
Milan
Select Person (three year term) – Peter J. Nolet, Claude Plourde.
Treasurer (one year term) — Dawn Miner
Planning Board (three year term) — No one filed
Planning Board (two year term) — John Beaudoin
Zoning Board (three year term) — No one filed
Trustee of Trust Funds (three year term) — Julie Evans
Trustee of Trust Funds (two year term) — No one filed
Library Trustee (three year term) — Gail Pozzuto
Cemetery Trustee (three year term) — No one filed
Town Auditor (one year term) — Paul Fortier
School Board (three year term) — Andrew Mulins
Randolph
Select Person (three year term) — John W Turner
Town Clerk (three year term) — Anne Kenison
Treasurer (one year term) — Kathleen Kelley
Auditor (two year term) — Cecile Mather
Trustee of Trust Fund (three year term) — No one filed up
Two Planning Board positions (three year terms) — Kevin Rousseau
Library Trustee (three year term) — Steven Teczar
Two Board of Adjustment positions (three year terms) — William R Parlett Jr, David L Ruble
Cemetery Trustee (three year term) — Suzanne Lowe-Santos
Shelburne
Selectperson (three year term) — Stanley J. Judge
Town Clerk (three year term —- Amy Kuzma
Tax Collector (three year term) — Amy Kuzma
Treasurer (three year term) — David M. Landry
Auditor ( two year term) — No one filed
Library Trustee ( one year term) — No one filed
Library Trustee (three year term) — No one filed
Two Budget Committee Members (three year term) — David L. Landry, Michael G. Brosnan
Memorial Forest Committee Member (one year term) No one filed
Memorial Forest Committee Member (three year term) — Peter Behling
Cemetery Trustee (three year term) — C. Ann Leger
Trustee of Trust Funds (two year term) – No one filed
Trustee of Trust Funds ( three year term) — Lucie M. Kinney
Gorham Randolph Shelburne Cooperative School District
Two Gorham Board members (three year terms) — Benjamin Mayerson, Angel C. King, Maranda Demers
One GRS Board Member At Large (three year term) — Mike Waddell
One At Large GRS Randolph Board member (three year term) – Keith Moon
One At Large GRS Shelburne (two year term) – No one filed
