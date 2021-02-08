ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — The filing period for town and school elected positions as closed and there are very few contested races and a number of positions have no candidates who have filed. Here is the list of filing by town.

Dummer

Select Person (three year term) —Eric Demers, David Dubey

Trustee of the Trust Funds (three year term) —Jessica Bailey

Zoning Board of Adjustment three year term) —David Dubey

Zoning Board of Adjustment (three year term) — Ashley Demers

Zoning Board of Adjustment (one year) — Eric Demers

Library Trustee (three year term) — No one signed up

Treasurer (one year term) — Lorna Diane Holt - Smith

Planning Board (three year term) — No one filed up

Planning Board (three year term) — No one filed up

School Board (three year term) — Meghan Doherty

School Board (two year term) — No one filed

Gorham

Select Person (three year term) — Judith LeBlanc, Reuben R Rajala

Water & Sewer Commissioner (three year term) — Roger G Goulet

Two Planning Board Members (three year term) — Reuben R. Rajala, Earl McGillicuddy, Abigail B Evankow

Library Trustee (two year term) — Nicole Eastman

Library Trustee (three year term) – Melissa Laplante

Trustee of Trust Funds (three year term) — No one filed

Two Budget Committees seats (three year term) — No one filed

Milan

Select Person (three year term) – Peter J. Nolet, Claude Plourde.

Treasurer (one year term) — Dawn Miner

Planning Board (three year term) — No one filed

Planning Board (two year term) — John Beaudoin

Zoning Board (three year term) — No one filed

Trustee of Trust Funds (three year term) — Julie Evans

Trustee of Trust Funds (two year term) — No one filed

Library Trustee (three year term) — Gail Pozzuto

Cemetery Trustee (three year term) — No one filed

Town Auditor (one year term) — Paul Fortier

School Board (three year term) — Andrew Mulins

Randolph

Select Person (three year term) — John W Turner

Town Clerk (three year term) — Anne Kenison

Treasurer (one year term) — Kathleen Kelley

Auditor (two year term) — Cecile Mather

Trustee of Trust Fund (three year term) — No one filed up

Two Planning Board positions (three year terms) — Kevin Rousseau

Library Trustee (three year term) — Steven Teczar

Two Board of Adjustment positions (three year terms) — William R Parlett Jr, David L Ruble

Cemetery Trustee (three year term) — Suzanne Lowe-Santos

Shelburne

Selectperson (three year term) — Stanley J. Judge

Town Clerk (three year term —- Amy Kuzma

Tax Collector (three year term) — Amy Kuzma

Treasurer (three year term) — David M. Landry

Auditor ( two year term) — No one filed

Library Trustee ( one year term) — No one filed

Library Trustee (three year term) — No one filed

Two Budget Committee Members (three year term) — David L. Landry, Michael G. Brosnan

Memorial Forest Committee Member (one year term) No one filed

Memorial Forest Committee Member (three year term) — Peter Behling

Cemetery Trustee (three year term) — C. Ann Leger

Trustee of Trust Funds (two year term) – No one filed

Trustee of Trust Funds ( three year term) — Lucie M. Kinney

Gorham Randolph Shelburne Cooperative School District

Two Gorham Board members (three year terms) — Benjamin Mayerson, Angel C. King, Maranda Demers

One GRS Board Member At Large (three year term) — Mike Waddell

One At Large GRS Randolph Board member (three year term) – Keith Moon

One At Large GRS Shelburne (two year term) – No one filed

