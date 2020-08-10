CONCORD — The New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office announced that absentee ballots for the 2020 elections have been sent to every city and town across the state.
All city and town clerks’ offices now have these ballots in-hand, and are able to send absentee ballots to New Hampshire voters who request them.
In light of COVID-19, New Hampshire voters who are ill due to COVID-19, are caring for someone with COVID-19 or symptoms, or who are concerned that voting in person will expose themselves or others to COVID-19, are able to vote by absentee ballot.
Absentee ballots can be requested through your local city or town clerk’s office.
The Secretary of State’s office encourages anyone wishing to vote by absentee ballot to make that request at their earliest opportunity.
As we approach the 2020 elections, it is critically important to get accurate answers to your elections-related questions. Granite Staters should remember that their local and state election officials are their trusted sources of election information.
Further guidance for voting during COVID-19 can be found on the Secretary of State’s website at sos.nh.gov/VotingEmergency.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.