The 33rd Annual AVH Auxiliary Golf Tournament was dedicated to Guy Lopez, volunteer AVH auxiliary board member and long-time member of the AVH Auxiliary Golf Tournament Committee. Lopez is shown at the 32nd Annual AVH Auxiliary Golf Tournament after winning a mattress set from TOP furniture.
Linda Morris, AVH Auxiliary Golf Tournament chairperson, presents a $43,720 check to Michael Peterson, FACHE, AVH President & CEO. Gross funds from the tournament will help purchase patient care equipment for AVH.
Photo Caption 1: The first place team in the 33rd AVH Auxiliary Golf Tournament (from left): Devon Kelley, Rodney Bouchard, Tyler Martin, and Trevor Labrecque. (COURTESY PHOTO)
The 33rd Annual AVH Auxiliary Golf Tournament was dedicated to Guy Lopez, volunteer AVH auxiliary board member and long-time member of the AVH Auxiliary Golf Tournament Committee. Lopez is shown at the 32nd Annual AVH Auxiliary Golf Tournament after winning a mattress set from TOP furniture.
Linda Morris, AVH Auxiliary Golf Tournament chairperson, presents a $43,720 check to Michael Peterson, FACHE, AVH President & CEO. Gross funds from the tournament will help purchase patient care equipment for AVH.
BERLIN — The Androscoggin Valley Hospital Auxiliary held its 33rd Golf Tournament at the Androscoggin Valley Country Club in Gorham on Sept. 16, with 140 golfers teeing off in the four-person, best ball scramble on a beautiful, sunny day. This year, the Golf Tournament Committee chose to raise funds for a Verathon BladderScan, an artificial-intelligence scanner; and a HUR Senso, a fall reduction and cognitive training tool.
The gross amount raised for the purchase of patient care equipment reached $43,720.
In addition to an 18-hole round of golf, each participating golfer received a Yeti travel mug, BBQ on the course and at the clubhouse, foursome photo, and participation in the Hole-In-One, Closest to the Pin Shootout, Putting, Longest Drive, and Closest to the Pin contests.
The winning foursome was Tyler Martin, Devon Kelley, Trevor Labrecque and Rodney Bouchard. Second place finishers were Steve Flynn, Brandon Flynn, Megan Accardi and Andrew Coulombe. Third place went to Dave Green, James Alexander, Bob Corbeil and Sheryl Watson.
Other winners in the tournament were Dave Caprilli for men’s closest to the pin on hole #3, and Rhonda Holmes for women’s closest to the pin on hole #15. Bobby Hill won longest drive for men on hole #1, and Beth Catenza won longest drive for women on hole #11. All received Mt. Washington Auto Road passes. The Putting Contest final qualifier was Brian Lee who missed the 60-foot putt by a number of feet. He won Titleist Golf Balls and a Round of Golf at the Omni Mount Washington Resort.
Tournament sponsors included: Title Sponsor ($5,000) CGI Business Solutions; Double Eagle Sponsors ($2,500 or more) AVH Foundation, AVH Medical Staff, Daniel Hebert, Inc., and Dr. & Mrs. Richard Kardell; Eagle Sponsors ($1,000 to $2,499) Berlin City Auto Group, Catholic Medical Center, Dr. Mahlon Bradley, Dr. Javier Cardenas, Mr. Auto, and Northway Bank. The tournament also had many other sponsors at various levels. AVH Auxiliarty thanks all sponsors for making the tournament a huge success.
To help raise additional funds, a raffle was held. Four tickets to a Red Sox game in April 2023 were won by Gisele McKenzie; two tickets to New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts were won by Joey Ramsey; two tickets to Boston Bruins vs. Minnesota Wild were won by Tom Luby; A Traeger Pro Series 34-inch wood pellet grill was won by Jesse Raimer; A Gold Bond queen mattress and box spring set was won by Kristen Miller; and one round of golf for two players at the Omni Mount Washington Resort was won by David Weed. The winner of the 50/50 Raffle was Kevin Ryll, who won $714.
Berlin City Auto Group also sponsored the Hole-in-One Contest which included a top prize of a $25,000 credit toward purchase of a vehicle. No golfer got a hole-in-one. The NuCar Pre-Owned Superstore sponsored a $100,000 Closest-to-the-Pin Shootout Contest. The four golfers who were closest-to-the-pin on hole #13 received a chance to make a 165’ putt after the tournament on hole #18. Nice try Joey Ramsey, Tyler Martin, Derrick Gagne and Don Hood — maybe next year.
The Golf Tournament Committee dedicated this year’s tournament to Guy Lopez, volunteer AVH auxiliary board member and long-time member of the AVH Auxiliary Golf Tournament Committee. “Guy’s compassion towards the people he served was an inspiration, treating volunteers and employees with respect and kindness,” said Linda Morris, AVH auxiliary golf tournament chairperson. “The AVH Auxiliary Board was fortunate to have his strong character traits such as honesty, integrity, and unyielding ethics. Guy worked tirelessly to enhance the public’s awareness of our mission and vision,” Morris said.
Organizers of this year's event included: Linda Morris, chairperson, and members Joshua Alonzo, Julie Cooney, Erin Croteau, Brian Inkell, Kathy Jewett, Sue Landry, Gisele McKenzie, Jerry Nault, Diane Paradis, James Patry, Michael Peterson, and Stephanie Weiner. Tournament volunteers were Tom Anderson, Lorraine Bedard, Christin Bernier, Bill Blunden, Arline Boucher, Pam Carrier, Judy Carroll, Bill Chabot, Sue Croteau, Dennis Gagne, Jen and Finley Gagne, Rita Gagne, Jeff Girouard, Sue Griffin, Chris Hallee, Cael Jewett, Dave Landry, Lucille Mainguy, Joanne Murphy, Ann Nolin, Jane Provencher, Tanya and Saylor Tremblay, and John Vashaw; and Facilities staff; Brian Inkell, AVH food services director and his staff; Abbott Rental & Party Store; Normand Labonville Photography for team photos; Jen and Finley Gagne and Tanya and Saylor Tremblay for candid photos; and Larry Fellows, Androscoggin Valley Country Club golf pro, and his staff.
The Golf Tournament Committee looks forward to planning its 34th tournament which will be held Sept. 15, 2023. Mark your calendar and for more information, call Linda Morris, tournament chairperson, at 603-326-5676. Visit AVH at www.avhnh.org or on Facebook and YouTube. AVH is a member of North Country Healthcare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.