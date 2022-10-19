BERLIN — The Androscoggin Valley Hospital Auxiliary held its 33rd Golf Tournament at the Androscoggin Valley Country Club in Gorham on Sept. 16, with 140 golfers teeing off in the four-person, best ball scramble on a beautiful, sunny day. This year, the Golf Tournament Committee chose to raise funds for a Verathon BladderScan, an artificial-intelligence scanner; and a HUR Senso, a fall reduction and cognitive training tool.

The gross amount raised for the purchase of patient care equipment reached $43,720.

