Montminy.jpg

Monsignor Marc R. Montminy

MANCHESTER — The Most Reverend Peter A. Libasci, Bishop of Manchester, announced that His Holiness Pope Francis has elevated the Rev. Monsignor Marc R. Montminy, a priest of the Diocese of Manchester, to Chaplain to His Holiness. A special installation ceremony with vespers will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6  at St. Joseph Cathedral in Manchester, with Bishop Libasci presiding. 

“I know that these honors are humbly but joyfully received by all,” said Bishop Libasci. “They serve as a sign to our diocese of the Holy Father’s ongoing recognition of those priests who have been so dedicated in their service to our lord and his church.” 

