LEXINGTON, Ky. — The UK College of Medicine Department of Surgery recently welcomed Ryan W. King, M.D., as a new faculty member and provider in the division of vascular and endovascular surgery.
The son ofDonald and Cynthia King whoowned and operated the Royalty Inn for 30 years, Ryanattended Gorham High School.
In 11th grade, he moved to Florida by himself to become aprofessional wakeboarder, placing third overall in the world.
In 2012, he suffered a devastating injury that ended his wakeboarding career and moved back to New Hampshire, where heobtained his bachelor's degree in biochemistry at Saint Anselm College in Manchester. Dr. King went on to earn his medical degree from the University of Central Florida College of Medicine.
Dr. King completed the vascular surgery integrated residency program at the Medical University of South Carolina in the Summer of 2022. In addition to his clinical work at MUSC, Dr. King distinguished himself in research and education.
"Dr. King has extensive training in vascular and endovascular surgery as well as significant research experience. He will be a great asset to our team of vascular surgeons and strengthen our ability to provide innovative exceptional care to our patients," said Division Chief of Vascular Surgery Dr. Eleftherios Xenos.
King was named the recipient of the MUSC Department of Surgery Dabney Yarbrough Research Award for excellence in research. It was the first time that the award was given to a resident in an MUSC integrated program, and the first time it was awarded to a resident who conducted research concurrent to their training. He was also awarded the Division of Vascular Surgery Tahlia Weis Teaching Award for his commitment and contributions to MUSC’s vascular surgery education.
He has authored an impressive number of published journal articles early on in his surgical career and has obtained provisional patents on medical devices.
“Dr. Ryan King was a highly sought recruit from the 2022 class of new surgeons. His outstanding clinical acumen and specialized training in complex endovascular surgical techniques provides a wonderful complement to our existing vascular surgery expertise. We are thrilled to welcome him to UK and the department of surgery,” commented William B. Inabnet III, the Johnston-Wright Endowed Professor and chair of surgery at the University of Kentucky.
Dr. King's vascular surgery practice at UK HealthCare will begin in September 2022.
