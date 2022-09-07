STARK — In the north country of New Hampshire, nestled in a valley, is the picturesque town of Stark, where farms dot the upper Amonoosuc River valley and small streams cascade into the Connecticut River in nearby Northumberland.
Stark is a small town and its residents are rugged and resilient. Possibly the most resilient is Bob Kidder, a passionate conservationist.
In July 2021 Kidder officially closed on over 80 acres of a conservation easement on his land in Stark, cementing its place as open land and protecting Jimmy Cole Brook, and surrounding areas from development in perpetuity. Enrolling the land in an agricultural conservation easement program through the USDA represented a milestone for the 81-year-old Kidder. The foundation for this achievement was set decades ago with a simple, two-dollar transaction.
Bob wears his life experiences in the deep lines and wrinkles on his outdoorsman’s face. You can see despite living a life of the underdog, he has stared adversity in the face and laughed.
Bob went to live with his grandparents when he was two years old, while his mother worked miles away in a mill town. He found a different world in the woods of Stark. His part Native American, Abenaki, heritage helped develop his passion for the land and showed him that by caring for it, the land would take care of him. His grandmother showed him how to approach adversity in his life and his grandfather showed him the merits of hard work and tenacity.
Those lessons came early and often. With no running water, Bob traveled by horse team several times a week with his grandfather to the local spring to get water. He would hunt, fish, and learn to work the land just to survive.
While he attended elementary school, he was chastised for his inability to learn. The surrounding woods became his solace. Bob has dyslexia, and despite a lot of effort, he could not learn to read and struggled with it most of his life. In fact, he did not learn to read until he was over 50.
The woods on his grandparent’s property became his wonderland. There he learned to be resourceful and found his true talent, working with his hands. He started as most boys do, with forts, and bridges developing his talent to build more complex structures.
From summer to fall he watched fishermen drive past his house to the Nash Stream, one of the best fishing stretches in the state. He saw a need, and a solution provided by nature. At the age of ten, he dug worms out of the fields in front of his home and sold them as bait. That was the start of his entrepreneurial journey.
“When I was ten years old, I was the only kid in school with money in my pocket,” explains Bob, “no one could believe it.”
One summer day when he was 11 his grandfather told him to clear some brush for a surveyor. “I remember we worked all day on this. I didn’t know what for, but I knew not to ask questions,” said Bob.
When he was 16, at his grandmother’s urging, he attended a trade school, living in a boarding home during the week and heading home on the weekends.
One weekend, as soon as he walked in the door his grandmother confronted him ‘Your grandfather wants to talk to you.’ He could tell by her voice it sounded serious. Sitting down, he remembers not knowing what would come next “My grandfather never raised his voice to me,” recalls Bob, “Immediately I thought, what cropped up this week while I was away?”
He remembered his stoic grandfather sitting in his chair and asking Bob if he remembered cutting the brush for a surveyor and putting a line in. Then his grandfather told him that he was selling Bob everything north of that line for $2. Bob recalls paying his grandfather, they shook hands, then his grandfather said “There, it’s done, it’s yours.” Bob admits that sometimes he still can’t believe it happened.
Bob carried on with trade school and his skills continued to grow. Then, heartbreak. Despite having straight A’s in all his shop classes, he was told he would not officially graduate due to his illiteracy. He would receive a certificate of attendance instead. While shattered by the news, he didn’t dwell on it.
Years would pass and Bob continued to hide his disability from the world. Through tenacity and resilience, he started a construction company and did fine woodwork. He renovated the pews in the historic Stark Church and designed, constructed, and leased out office buildings. By happenstance, one would eventually be the Lancaster, N.H. USDA’s local service center for the Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service in Coos County. He also built a facility that would house Woodsville, N.H. USDA Service Center for Grafton County.
After his grandfather’s passing, he realized the potential for some of the minerals on part of the property and started a sand and gravel company. He sold the aggregate to the surrounding growing communities of the north country. All while not being able to read.
Bob recalls. “I would have to draw pictures of what I needed before sending workers to the lumber yard or hardware store. I look back now and wonder how I ever made it work. I could read a tape measure, I could read a level and a square, but I still couldn’t read a book.”
At 50 he realized it was time to throw off the veil from his disability and stop hiding his illiteracy from everyone, including his four daughters. He walked into an adult learning institution in nearby St. Johnsbury, Vt. There he met his tutor, Joan Collins, who taught, coached, and mentored him. Learning about his passion for forests and wildlife, she recommended a book that changed his life and perception of conservation ‘Black Elk Speaks.’
With this new door open to him, Bob became an avid reader, consumed all manner of printed material and started to reflect on his life. He thought about the buildings he had built, about the NRCS, about the material he had seen in their office that he could now read and understand. He started to volunteer in the NRCS’s Resource Conservation and Development program and to learn more about conservation.
He worked with the agency to implement practices on his property and delayed mowing to help various bird species and pollinators. He began to understand soil health. Nearly depleting the sand and gravel pit on his property, Bob didn’t want to further impact the beauty of the natural resources and became interested in enrolling his land in a conservation easement. “I follow the Native American way of thinking, that you use it, and then your son uses it, and his son uses it and so on, but you don’t own it,” explains Bob.
Working with the staff at NRCS, they identified Bob’s property abutting Nash Stream State Forest, with Jimmy Cole Brook running right up the middle as a prime candidate for a Wetland Reserve Easement. Bob enrolled more than 80 acres of the property and, along with the agency, has developed plans to implement further conservation activities that benefit terrestrial and aquatic species.
For Bob, this has all come full circle. From a storied youth in these woods to giving it back to nature and protecting it forever. “What I’m happy with is right in here,” said Bob pointing to a stand of trees, “an unbelievable deer yard, it always has been, and I hope the heck it always will be. That’s one of the reasons I did this, for the animals, for the wildlife. They’ll live here, they’ll die here, they’ll have their young here, and it will go on and on and on. That’s why I did this. Safe … forever.”
